BCE Inc. (BCE) Position Raised by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

