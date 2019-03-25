BB&T (BBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BB&T from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BB&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.96.

BB&T stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BB&T will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in BB&T by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

