Barrick Gold (GOLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.27

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 1515747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. CIBC reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

