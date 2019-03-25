Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.83.
See Also: Futures Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.