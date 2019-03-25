Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 20,388 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Summit Materials to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $507,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,345. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.58 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.68%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

