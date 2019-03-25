Barnett & Company Inc. Has $839,000 Stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,178,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,148 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,534,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the period. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 65.97%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/barnett-company-inc-has-839000-stake-in-calumet-specialty-products-partners-l-p-clmt.html.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.