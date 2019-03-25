Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,760,000 after buying an additional 86,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,508,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,760,000 after buying an additional 86,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 423,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,801,000 after buying an additional 245,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,750,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after buying an additional 153,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of OMF opened at $31.86 on Monday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/barnett-company-inc-has-1-61-million-holdings-in-onemain-holdings-inc-omf.html.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.