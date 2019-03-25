Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 1,505 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/barnett-company-inc-acquires-1505-shares-of-spdr-blackstone-gso-senior-loan-etf-srln.html.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.