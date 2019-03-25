Barclays PLC Sells 83,109 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

