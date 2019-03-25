Barclays PLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Forrester Research worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 47.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,771.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $513,741.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $507,418.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock worth $705,833 in the last 90 days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $47.99 on Monday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $883.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

