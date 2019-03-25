Barclays Increases TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Price Target to $54.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCEHY. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Investec reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $45.26 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

