Banner (BANR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Banner has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

