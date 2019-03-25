Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 217,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $30,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIII. Bank of America set a $46.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

