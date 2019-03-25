Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Perrigo worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,080,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,220,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,876,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,975 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,758,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 3,574.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Perrigo stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

