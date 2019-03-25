Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 143,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Owens Corning worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $173,937.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,655.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $948,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,718.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zelman & Associates cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $53.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.12.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.72%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

