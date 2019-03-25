Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.62. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/bank-of-montreal-bmo-shares-sold-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.