Bank of America Corp DE Sells 283,825 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of Ameriprise Financial worth $67,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Sells 283,825 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-283825-shares-of-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp.html.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.