Bank of America Corp DE Has $73.88 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $73,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,622.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,875,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $147.55 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Has $73.88 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-73-88-million-stake-in-ishares-u-s-industrials-etf-iyj.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.6444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.