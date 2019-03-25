Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BXS. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

BXS opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 111,316 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 190,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

