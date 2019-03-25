Banco Santander S.A. Sells 250 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,556.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

NYSE:MO opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

