Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMA shares. Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of BMA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,241. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $111.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 301.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $355,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

