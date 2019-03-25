Balchem Co. (BCPC) Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $35,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price target on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Balchem stock opened at $90.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

