Baader Bank Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (JEN)

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.30).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN opened at €32.90 ($38.26) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a one year high of €39.54 ($45.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.