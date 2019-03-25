Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises about 2.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Axon Enterprise worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $11,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,735 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,650,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,426,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 631 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $33,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,716.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/axon-enterprise-inc-aaxn-shares-sold-by-ashford-capital-management-inc.html.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.