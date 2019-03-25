Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAXN. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $52.05 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,137,165.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,650,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,426,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,430. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $16,653,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

