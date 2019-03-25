Avnet (AVT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Avnet worth $50,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,300,000 after purchasing an additional 315,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,300,000 after purchasing an additional 315,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,331,000 after purchasing an additional 505,237 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Avnet by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,194,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 367,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $42.12 on Monday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

