Aventus Group (AVN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

AVN remained flat at $A$2.25 ($1.60) during trading hours on Monday. 205,203 shares of the company traded hands. Aventus Group has a fifty-two week low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.34 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

