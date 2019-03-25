Avalon Globocare (AVCO) and Apollo Medical (AMEH) Head to Head Survey

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avalon Globocare and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.40%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Avalon Globocare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Apollo Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 354.35 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Apollo Medical $519.91 million 1.29 $10.84 million $0.29 64.62

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Avalon Globocare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

