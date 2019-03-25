Avalon Advisors LLC Invests $495,000 in Nike Inc (NKE) Stock

Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nike by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nike by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,034,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike Inc has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.62 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

