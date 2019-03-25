AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) VP Sells $7,469,400.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AZO stock opened at $981.27 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $590.76 and a 1-year high of $1,015.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $818.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,403,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 766.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

