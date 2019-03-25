Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.08.

APR.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 42 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, and one development property, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

