Auryn Resources (AUG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.78

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 151438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUG. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Auryn Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.28.
About Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG)
Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.
