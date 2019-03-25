Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 151438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUG. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Auryn Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/auryn-resources-aug-hits-new-52-week-high-at-1-78.html.

In other news, Director Ivan Bebek bought 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$86,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,933,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,515,830. Also, Senior Officer Michael Henrichsen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,310.

About Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.