Audioboom Group (BOOM) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) fell 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 812,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 261,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83.

In related news, insider Steven Smith acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,200.31). Also, insider Roger Maddock acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,000.

About Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM)

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

