AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce sales of $52.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.76 million. AtriCure reported sales of $46.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $224.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.39 million to $225.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.89 million, with estimates ranging from $249.06 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AtriCure.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. 2,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.28. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 78.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

