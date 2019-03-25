ATN (ATN) Price Tops $0.0340 on Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. ATN has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $50,141.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00424284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.01632258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00227648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

