Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,569.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.85. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $115.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.