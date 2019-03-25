Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,293,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $51,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Athene by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

