ASOS (ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of ASOS to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,915.95 ($64.24).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,140 ($41.03) on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,654 ($100.01). The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.