Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $21.15 Million Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. ViaSat comprises approximately 3.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

VSAT opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $6,139,328.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,840,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,401 shares of company stock worth $10,214,969. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

