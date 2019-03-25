Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,506 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 291.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 114,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85,173 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,000.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $29.48 on Monday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.1741 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares US Telecommunications ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

