Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 2.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $465.08 on Monday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $484.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $460.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.22.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.11, for a total value of $2,569,089.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $344,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,461 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,029. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

