Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.50 ($4.62).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 534 ($6.98) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

ARW opened at GBX 218.38 ($2.85) on Monday. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 382.50 ($5.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.