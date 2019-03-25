Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 371,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 316,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 114,123 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Preston Klassen sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $667,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $791,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $43.23 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.11. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

