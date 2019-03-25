Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 1.2% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $616,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,393,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,813,000 after acquiring an additional 531,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5,202.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,380,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,188,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,343,000 after purchasing an additional 775,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. 31,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

