Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Coal stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. 6,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,253. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.01. Arch Coal has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $650.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.69 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

