Aptinyx’s (APTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

APTX stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,050 shares of company stock worth $198,284 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Aptinyx by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Aptinyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,852,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,634,000 after buying an additional 97,453 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Aptinyx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

