Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Raised by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.69 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.05 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

