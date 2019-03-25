Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 24,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,405. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 38.08, a quick ratio of 38.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.