Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Receives $46.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 2,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome L. Davis sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $349,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $18,173,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,689,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,429,000 after acquiring an additional 190,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $3,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.