Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc Sells 4,000,000 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (AGS) Stock

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $102,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 570,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,667. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PlayAGS by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PlayAGS by 93.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 35.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

